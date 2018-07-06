Revelers wait for the traditional rocket that marks the beginning of Sanfermines festival in downtown Pamplona, Spain, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE /Villar Lopez

The boom of a rocket fired from a balcony in Pamplona was drowned out by the cheering and singing of thousands of people clad in white and red as the Sanfermines, one of Spain's most iconic festivities, finally kicked off Friday.

The traditional txupinazo was fired by members of Motxila 21, a musical group run by the Down Syndrome Association of Navarre, as the massive crowds held their red neckerchiefs aloft and welcomed the Bacchanalian fiesta, known worldwide for the blood-thumping bull runs held every morning for a week.