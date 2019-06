Queen Elizabeth II traveling to Windsor Castle in a carriage during the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain, June 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/Javier Lizon

Spain's Queen Letizia (3-L) speaks to Duchess of Cornwall Camilla (C), Sophie (2-L), Countess of Wessex, Queen Maxima (2-R) of the Netherlands and Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge, (R), during the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain, June 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/Javier Lizon

Spain's King Felipe VI (L) reacts next to Dutch King William-Alexander (R) after being invested into the Order of the Garter 2019 by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (unseen) at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, June 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/Javier Lizon

Spain's King Felipe VI (R) waves next to Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L), after being invested into the Order of the Garter 2019 by Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain, 17 June 2019. EPA-EFE/Javier Lizon

Spain's King Felipe VI was on Monday invested as a knight of the Order of the Garter, one the United Kingdom's highest levels of royal recognition.

The Bourbon king, accompanied by his wife Queen Letizia, took part in a regal ceremony in the Garter Throne Room at the Windsor Castle royal residence.