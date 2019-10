Spanish King Felipe (L) is received by Dutch King Willem-Alexander for a lunch at the Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague, The Netherlands, 10 October 2019. EFE/EPA/REMKO DE WAAL

Spanish King Felipe (L) is received by Dutch King Willem-Alexander for a lunch at the Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague, The Netherlands, 10 October 2019. EFE/EPA/REMKO DE WAAL

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands on Thursday welcomed Spain's King Felipe VI to his royal palace in The Hague for a meeting and lunch ahead of the inauguration of an exhibition on Rembrandt and Velázquez in Amsterdam.

Willem-Alexander greeted Felipe at the Hius ten Bosch palace, where he lives with Queen Máxima and their three children. The Spanish monarch was accompanied by Culture Minister José Guirao.