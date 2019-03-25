Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia begin their first state visit to Argentina this Monday, March 25, 2019, meeting with Argentine President Mauricio Macri (2nd r.) and his wife Juliana Awada (r.) during the welcoming ceremony in Buenos Aires. EFE-EPA/Mariscal

Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia begin their first state visit to Argentina this Monday, March 25, 2019, meeting with Argentine President Mauricio Macri (2nd r.) and his wife Juliana Awada (r.) during the welcoming ceremony in Buenos Aires. EFE-EPA/Mariscal

Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia begin their first state visit to Argentina this Monday, March 25, 2019, with a ceremony at the Buenos Aires monument to Gen. Jose de San Martin, together with Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie (c.l.) and Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Rodriguez Larreta (c.r.). EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia began their first state visit to Argentina this Monday with a floral offering at the Buenos Aires monument to Gen. Jose de San Martin, the national hero from Rio de la Plata considered father of his country and one of the leading liberators of the Americas.

The monarchs, who arrived Sunday night in the South American country where they will stay until Wednesday, began their official agenda with a ceremony at the foot of the monument to the hero of Argentine independence, as do all heads of state and government who visit the capital.