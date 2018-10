Spain's King Felipe VI (C), and Spanish Minister of Industry, Reyes Maroto (L), go up the escalators as he chairs an event held the occasion of centenary of the first Metro Madrid line's launch, in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

Spain's King Felipe VI (C) exits a Metro wagon after a ride from Sol Metro Station to Chamartin Metro Station on the occasion of centenary of the first Metro Madrid line's launch at Sol Metro station, in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

Spain's King Felipe VI (2R) greets a woman as he travels by metro from Sol station to Chamartin station on the occasion of centenary of the first Metro Madrid line's launch, in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

Spain's King Felipe VI surprised metro commuters in the capital Madrid Wednesday when he took a journey on the network's line 99 years after his grandfather Alfonso XII made the same trip to inaugurate the system.

The king, who traveled from Sol station to Chamartin, towards the north of the city center, said Madrileños should be proud of their transport network.