King Felipe VI of Spain (2L) and Queen Letizia (L) greet Spanish deputy Prime Minister, Carmen Calvo (3L); Education Minister, Isabel Cela (2R), and director of the Cervantes Institute, Luis Garcia Montero (L), before the meeting of the Patronage of the Cervantes Institute in Aranjuez, Madrid, Spain, Oct. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Spain's king on Monday for the promotion of the Spanish language in key regions like Africa, China and the United States.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia presided over the annual meeting of the Cervantes Institute held at the Royal Palace in Aranjuez, a municipality some 42 kilometers (26 miles) south of the capital Madrid.