File image shows the Archives of the Indies storage bookshelves which currently house over 43,000 bundles of documents stored in over eight linear kilometers (five miles) of bookshelves and totaling 80 million original documents going back centuries, In Seville (Spain) June 24, 2005. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ EDUARDO ABAD

Archive image shows a group of tourists on one of Seville's typical horse-driven carriage in front of the General Archive of the Indies, in Seville (Spain) on May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/Jose Manuel Vidal

Spain's King Felipe VI (C), Spanish Minister of Local Government Meritxell Batet (R), and Andalusian Regional President, Juanma Moreno (L), attend a singing of documents between Spanish Culture Ministry and Chamber of Commerce of Seville at the General Archive for the Indies in Seville, Andalusia, Spain, Jan 25, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Raul Caro

The King of Spain visited the General Archive of the Indies in Andalusia's regional capital on Friday and presided over the signing of an agreement transferring nearly five centuries-worth of documents related to Seville's history for their safekeeping and custody at the former Colonial library.

Seville's Archivo de las Indias building and its contents became a Unesco World Heritage Site along with the adjoining Cathedral and Alcázar palatial-castle.