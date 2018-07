Tourists walk in Maggiore Square during a warm and muggy day in Bologna, Italy, July 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

Spain's meteorological agency on Sunday warned of the summer's first major heat wave with temperatures expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in some parts of the country.

The temperatures were due to rise from Wednesday due to conditions of atmospheric stability in a large part of the country, the agency said.