Countless people across Spain dropped everything on Saturday morning to listen to the radio, look at a television screen or check their cell phones to see if luck had chosen them by making their ticket a pathway to some of the 2.38 billion euros ($2.7 billion) showered on the nation by the country's popular Christmas lottery.

As 03347, the number for the top prize, reverberated around Spain, elated locals in many of the 50 Spanish provinces – including Cuenca, Huesca, Madrid, Zaragoza, Cáceres, Cádiz, Cantabria, Ciudad Real, Córdoba, Lugo, Málaga, Murcia, Navarra, Salamanca, Segovia, Pontevedra and Valladolid – began to congregate outside to pop open the bottles of champagne and celebrate their share of the 4 million euros that come with El Gordo ("The Fat One").