Chinese pianist Lang Lang celebrates the bicentenary of the Prado Museum performing two pieces of his repertoire in front of Velázquez's painting "Las Meninas", in Madrid, Spain, March 2019. EFE/Luca Piergiovanni/Archivo

The Prado Museum in Madrid will celebrate its 200th anniversary on Tuesday.

The museum is regarded as a benchmark of Spanish art and culture and one of the world's leading art galleries, receiving almost three million visitors annually.