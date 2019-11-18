The Prado Museum in Madrid will celebrate its 200th anniversary on Tuesday.
The museum is regarded as a benchmark of Spanish art and culture and one of the world's leading art galleries, receiving almost three million visitors annually.
Chinese pianist Lang Lang celebrates the bicentenary of the Prado Museum performing two pieces of his repertoire in front of Velázquez's painting "Las Meninas", in Madrid, Spain, March 2019. EFE/Luca Piergiovanni/Archivo
The Prado Museum in Madrid will celebrate its 200th anniversary on Tuesday.
The museum is regarded as a benchmark of Spanish art and culture and one of the world's leading art galleries, receiving almost three million visitors annually.