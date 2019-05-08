"The Annunciation" by Fra Angelico after undergoing extensive restoration work at the Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain. May 8, 2019. EFE/ Carlos Pérez

Conservator Almudena Sánchez poses with "The Annunciation" by Fra Angelico after undergoing extensive restoration work at the Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain. May 8, 2019. EFE/ Carlos Pérez

The white and mystical light that bathes "The Annunciation" fresco by Renaissance master Fra Angelico, unseen until now, has been restored to its former glory thanks to an in-depth process that has revealed the panel's original luminosity.

The painting, one of the most important works in Madrid's Prado Museum, had over time split into two segments, lost its vibrant colors and accumulated a layer of dirt that had darkened the painting Angelico created between 1425-1426 for the monastery of San Domenico in Fiesole, near Florence.