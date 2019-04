Spain's Queen Letizia (front) looks through a microscope as she visits the Manihica Health Center in Maputo, Mozambique, 29 April 2019. EPA/BALLESTEROS

Spain's Queen Letizia (R) greets a little boy as she visits the International Benchmark Center for Communicable Diseases in Manhica, Mozambique, 29 April 2019. EPA/BALLESTEROS

Spain's Queen Letizia was in Mozambique on Monday where she visited a health center that treats contagious diseases such as malaria.

During her visit to the Manhica Health Research Center in the south of the African country, the Queen showed her support for the work carried out by Spanish aid workers there and learned about the consequences of the two cyclones that have hit the country in less than a month and a half.