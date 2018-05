Spain's Queen Letizia (R) holds a baby as she visits Sisters of St. Vincent de Paul convent school at Cite Soleil shanty town, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ballesteros

Spain's Queen Letizia on Wednesday visited a religious school that receives support from Spanish foreign aid located in Cite Soleil, considered to be Haiti's poorest shantytown.

Accompanied by Haitian first lady Martine Moise, Letizia visited the Sainte Louise de Marillac school, which is run by the Company of the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul.