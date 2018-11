Image shows the president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference, Ricardo Blázquez (4i),and other members of its executive committee presiding the opening of its plenary session in Madrid on Nov, 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Villar

A high ranking official of Spain's Roman Catholic clergy acknowledged on Monday that persons linked to the church had perpetrated sexual abuse and said the organization was committed to eradicating the problem.

Cardinal Ricardo Blázquez, Archbishop of Valladolid and President of the Spanish Episcopal Conference said the church had openly admitted the wrongdoing and asserted its firm determination to extirpate it.