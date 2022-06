SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, 25/06/2022.- The city of Santa Cruz de Tenerife celebrated Saturday one of its greatest events, the Daytime Carnival, with dances and musical performances that will last until the early hours of Sunday morning. EFE/Ramón de la Rocha

SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, 06/24/2022.- The streets of Santa Cruz de Tenerife were filled Friday with color and festivities during the Carnival Opening Parade and the subsequent costume dance, which Tenerife residents and visitors enjoyed until the early hours of the morning. EFE/Ramón de la Rocha

The Queen of the 2022 Santa Cruz de Tenerife Carnival Ruth Gonzalez parades with her colorful dress in the Opening Parade, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, 24 June 2022. EFE/Ramon de la Rocha

The Santa Cruz de Tenerife Carnival has returned this weekend with dancing and large crowds filling the streets since Thursday, after a two-year break because of the pandemic.

Some 800,000 people have joined the celebrations, according to the city council, hailing the return of the world's "safest and most enjoyable" carnival.