Thousands attend the procession of the Three Falls of Christ in Seville, Spain, 30 March 2018. EPA/JOSE MANUEL VIDAL

Penitents from the Brotherhood of the Great Power take part in the procession of the Jesus of the Great Power in Seville, Spain, 30 March 2018. EPA/RAUL CARO CADENAS

People take part in Our Lady of Hope of Triana procession in Seville, Spain, 30 March 2018. EPA/RAUL CARO CADENAS

The southern Spanish city of Seville on Friday celebrated its most important Easter processions amid cool temperatures and its tightest security measures yet.

The rain held off early on the morning, allowing the most popular Catholic brotherhood members to march in the streets, which were crowded in the hours beforehand with those wanting to bare witness to the historic processions.