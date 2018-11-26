A handout photo made available by the Saudi Royal Court shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman (R) speaking with retired King Juan Carlos I of Spain during the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix 2018 at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA/BANDAR ALGALOUD/SAUDI ROYAL COURT HANDOUT

The ruling Socialist Party has on Monday asked Spain's Royal Household to explain why it was that the aging and now-retired King Juan Carlos I was seen meeting with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia who has been allegedly linked to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Although a party spokesperson acknowledged the meeting with Mohammed bin Salman was not at an official event - it was at the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix - the photograph was published officially by the Saudi Royal Court.