The ruling Socialist Party has on Monday asked Spain's Royal Household to explain why it was that the aging and now-retired King Juan Carlos I was seen meeting with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia who has been allegedly linked to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Although a party spokesperson acknowledged the meeting with Mohammed bin Salman was not at an official event - it was at the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix - the photograph was published officially by the Saudi Royal Court.