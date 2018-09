Spain welcomed 9.98 million international tourists in July, which represented a 4.9-percent drop on the same period the previous year, according to the latest data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) on Monday.

It was the most significant drop in tourism figures since April 2010 and meant that tourist spending, which in July totaled 11.7 billion euros ($13.5 billion), also fell by around 0.9 percent year-on-year.