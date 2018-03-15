'Ninots' or wooden sculptures depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), US President Donald J. Trump (C) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) during final preparations in Valencia, Spain, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS

A worker places a Belgian flag to the 'ninot' or wooden sculpture depicting former Catalan regional President Carles Puigdemont during final preparations in Valencia, Spain, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS

The southeastern Spanish city of Valencia was on Thursday gearing up for a weekend of merriment, fireworks and the traditional burning of elaborately crafted figurines cast in the image of world leaders and celebrities who made the headlines over the year, as reported by an epa photographer.

Las Fallas festival celebrates Saint Joseph, the patron saint of carpenters, and attracts thousands of revelers to Spain's third-largest city looking forward to a weekend packed with cultural activities and a chance to watch an effigy of a famous figure ceremoniously burned.