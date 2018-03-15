The southeastern Spanish city of Valencia was on Thursday gearing up for a weekend of merriment, fireworks and the traditional burning of elaborately crafted figurines cast in the image of world leaders and celebrities who made the headlines over the year, as reported by an epa photographer.
Las Fallas festival celebrates Saint Joseph, the patron saint of carpenters, and attracts thousands of revelers to Spain's third-largest city looking forward to a weekend packed with cultural activities and a chance to watch an effigy of a famous figure ceremoniously burned.