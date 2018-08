Over 37.1 million foreign tourists visited Spain in the first half of 2018, a 1.8 percent jump on the previous year, according to the latest figures offered by the National Statistics Institute (INE) on Wednesday.

The increase in numbers was reflected by a boost in tourist spending as foreign visitors to Spain during that time period spent a total of 38.94 billion euros ($45.5 billion), representing a 4.2 percent uptick year-on-year.