Infrastructure and Development Minister José Luis Abalos next to AVE bullet train in Ganada with local officials, Granada, Spain, Sept. 25, 2018. EFE/Miguel Ángel Molina

Infrastructure and Development Minister José Luis Abalos on board AVE bullet train on the route Antequera to Ganada with the Mayor of Granada, Francisco Cuenca (3R) and regional government official Jose Entrena (R), Spain, Sept. 25, 2018. EFE/POOL/Miguel Ángel Molina.

Infrastructure and Development Minister José Luis Abalos on board AVE bullet train on the route Antequera to Ganada, Spain, Sept. 25, 2018. EFE/POOL/Miguel Ángel Molina

Spain's world-class railway network has connected many of the country's most important cities with, until Tuesday, the exception of one key tourist destination: Granada.

Infrastructure and development minister José Luis Abalos traveled from Antequera – on the bullet train's already existing route from Madrid to Málaga – to Granada to test the new facilities.