A worker of Madrid's Pasteleria Nunos is seen on Jan 3, 2019 preparing Spain's traditional King's Day pastry or "Roscón de Reyes" which according to an industry spokesperson, over 30 million units, round or oval in shape and topped with glacé fruits, will be manufactured this Christmas season. EFE-EPA/Fernando Alvarado

Image taken in Madrid on Jan 2, 2019 features Spain's traditional King's Day pastries or "Roscón de Reyes" which according to an industry spokesperson, over 30 million units, round or oval in shape and topped with glacé fruits, will be manufactured this Christmas season, of which 2.5 million fresh units will roll out from Madrid's 600 bakeries. EFE-EPA/Zipi

Spaniards will celebrate this year's King's Day festivities by opening their Christmas gifts and sharing over 30 million roscones, or Three Kings' Day cakes, a three-percent increase on 2018 figures, according to a baking industry spokesperson who spoke with EFE Thursday.

This rise is partly due to the increasingly earlier Christmas sales season.