Spain's Senate was debating on Wednesday an ammendment to legislation that could enable some 100,000 citizens with intellectual disability to cast their vote in elections from 2019 onwards.
The reform, which observers expected to be passed unanimously, comes after years of lobbying by an NGO: the Spanish Committee representing handicapped persons Cermi, which defends the interests of 3.8 million people and the umbrella organization behind 8,000 national associations fighting for their disabled member`s rights.