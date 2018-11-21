File image shows former Spanish minister of Defense, María Dolores de Cospedal (C),posing for the 2017 Cermi institutional award's family photograph, beside the Head of Spain's Military Emergency Unit (UME,) Miguel Alcañiz Comas (c-r) and Cermi president, Luis Cayo Pérez Bueno (c-l), Torrejon air base (Madrid,) Nov 28, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ Fernando Alvarado

File image shows former Spanish minister of Defense, María Dolores de Cospedal (C), reacting after handing the 2017 Cermi institutional award to the Head of Spain's Military Emergency Unit (UME,) Miguel Alcañiz Comas (L), in the presence of Cermi president, Luis Cayo Pérez Bueno (d),at Torrejon air base (Madrid) on Nov 28, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ Fernando Alvarado

File image shows Cermi president, Luis Cayo Pérez Bueno prior to the opening conference of the 3rd Forum of families with brain-damaged members, held at the faculty of Psychology at Santiago University (A Coruña province, Galicia, Spain on Oct 25, 2014. EPA-EFE (FILE)/Xoan Rey

Spain's Senate was debating on Wednesday an ammendment to legislation that could enable some 100,000 citizens with intellectual disability to cast their vote in elections from 2019 onwards.

The reform, which observers expected to be passed unanimously, comes after years of lobbying by an NGO: the Spanish Committee representing handicapped persons Cermi, which defends the interests of 3.8 million people and the umbrella organization behind 8,000 national associations fighting for their disabled member`s rights.