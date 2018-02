Spain welcomed a record 81.8 million tourists in 2017, leapfrogging the United States to become the second most-visited country in the world after France, according to the latest figures published by the National Statistics Institute (INE) on Thursday.

The surge in numbers was matched by a boost in tourism spending, with visitors spending a total of 86.8 billion euros ($108 billion) over the course of the year, 12.2 percent more than in 2016.