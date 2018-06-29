Blood-red wine sailed through the air as it was used as a weapon of war in Spain's northern mountains, staining thousands of combatants who had gathered Friday to fight in a battle waged only with the ruby liquid, a traditional festivity dating back centuries.

This year's Battle of Wine, a festivity celebrated annually in Haro, a city in the northern wine-producing region of Rioja, saw over 12,000 participants climb the Riscos de Bilibio before using water pistols, pesticide sprayers, bottles and even buckets to douse each other in 70,000 liters (18,500 gallons) of wine while the local band played.