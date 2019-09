This handout photo from Pace Editions shows Spanish artist Santi Moix's "Fire Flowers," piece, as part of his "Hanabi" exhibition in New York on Sept. 19, 2019. EFE-EPA HANDOUT PACE EDITIONS/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

This handout photo from Pace Editions shows Spanish artist Santi Moix's "A White Space for You," piece, as part of his "Hanabi" exhibition in New York on Sept. 19, 2019. EFE-EPA HANDOUT PACE EDITIONS/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

This handout photo from Pace Editions shows three of Spanish artist Santi Moix's pieces, as part of his "Hanabi" exhibition in New York on Sept. 19, 2019. EFE-EPA HANDOUT PACE EDITIONS/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

This handout photo from Pace Editions shows Spanish artist Santi Moix's pieces, as part of his "Hanabi" exhibition in New York on Sept. 19, 2019. EFE-EPA HANDOUT PACE EDITIONS/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Using the natural fluidity of watercolors, an artist creates monotypes by painting onto a plate, composing detailed kaleidoscopic shapes.

The colors intersect with the paper’s white background – which, reflecting the explosion of light, also has a leading role in the composition. EFE-EPA