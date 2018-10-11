People pay their respects to the late Ignacio Echeverría in his hometown of Las Rozas, near Madrid, Spain, June 6, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

A Spanish national hailed as a hero in the United Kingdom for his courageous but fatal decision to try to save a women's life by hitting an attacker with his skateboard during the London Bridge terror attack in 2017 was on Thursday posthumously awarded a bravery award.

Lawyer Ignacio Echeverría, 39, who rushed to assist a woman who had been stabbed and fought off her assailant before he himself was killed by other terrorists on London Bridge on the night of June 3, 2017, was awarded the George Medal for civilian courage during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace attended by Queen Elizabeth II and Ignacio's parents.