Fernando Otero, seen here in an interview with EFE on April 2, 2019, is the only Spaniard recognized by Argentina as a veteran of the 1982 war between the South American nation and the United Kingdom for sovereignty over the Falkland Islands. EFE-EPA/Cristina Terceiro

Fernando Otero is the only Spaniard recognized by Argentina as a veteran of the 1982 war between the South American nation and the United Kingdom for sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, but his case could set a precedent for another 21 forgotten compatriots.

Otero was an engineer on the Usurbil, an Argentine-flagged fishing boat operating in waters of the South Atlantic, when it was "militarized and sent to face the enemy fleet," he told EFE.