Figurative painter and sculptor Eduardo Arroyo, one of the most relevant 20th-century Spanish artists and a master of the French Narrative Figuration movement, passed away on Sunday in Madrid aged 81, his family said.

Although Arroyo was born in Madrid in 1937, in the midst of Spain's brutal Civil War, he exiled himself to Paris in 1958 to flee the repressive regime of military dictator Francisco Franco.