Spanish artist Okuda poses on 12 May 2022 in front of the mural he created on a building in Quito. EFE/Jose Jacome

Spanish artist Okuda at work on a mural in Quito on 12 May 2022. EFE/Jose Jacome

Spanish artist Okuda talks to Efe on 12 May 2022 in front of the mural he created on a former cinema in Quito. EFE/Jose Jacome

Be it a wall, a lighthouse, a dike, or even a church, the mission remains the same for Okuda wherever in the world he finds himself: "transform the gray cement of the cities into color."

The multifaceted Spanish artist was commissioned to undertake the first part of CaminArte (Art Walk), a project to spruce up Quito's historic quarter for the upcoming bicentennial of the May 24, 1822, Battle of Pichincha, a turning point in Ecuador's independence struggle.