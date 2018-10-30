Two artworks by renowned Spanish artist Joan Miró suffered water damage when an exhibit in an iconic palace in the northern Italian city of Venice became flooded amid a spell of adverse weather and heavy downpours battering the region, art experts said Tuesday.

Managers at the Palazzo Zagguri, a 14th-century Venetian palace used as an art gallery, said the Miró pieces, which are worth an estimated $500,000 each, had been taken to a restorer although they acknowledged the salt water could have affected the coloring of the artworks.