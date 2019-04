Visitors walk past an art work titled 'Last Tiger Rainbow' by Spanish artist Okuda San Miguel displayed at La Galerie Paris 1839 in Hong Kong, China, Mar. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

An artwork titled 'The Lovers of the Digital Zoo' by Spanish artist Okuda San Miguel is displayed at La Galerie Paris 1839 in Hong Kong, China, Mar 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Art works titled 'Wolf Mirage' (L) and 'Goat Language' (R) by Spanish artist Okuda San Miguel displayed at La Galerie Paris 1839 in Hong Kong, China, Mar. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A woman looks at a painting titled 'Panda Independence' by Spanish artist Okuda San Miguel displayed at La Galerie Paris 1839 in Hong Kong, China, Mar. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A Spanish painter and sculptor known for his colorful combinations of geometric patterns has launched his first solo exhibition in the Chinese autonomous region of Hong Kong.

Okuda San Miguel debuted his newest works for "Digital Zoo," a collection featuring intensely-hued artworks depicting several types of animals.