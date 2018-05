Photo provided on May 2, 2018 showing Spanish author Maria Dueñas during an interview with EFE in Bogota, Colombia, April 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Muñoz

Spanish author Maria Dueñas said here during an interview with EFE that she enjoyed centering her novels on women, letting them narrate their stories without borrowing from men's perspectives.

"We are women who write about women, but it seems like we have a mission and an objective to accomplish," Dueñas said.