Secretary General of the Episcopal Conference of Spain (SEC) José María Gil Tamayo during an interview with EFE in Madrid, Spain. EFE/ZIPI

The secretary general of the Episcopal Conference of Spain (SEC) said Wednesday the Catholic church had kept complicit silence on cases of pedophilia and said there had been inaction on the part of Spanish society as a whole.

José María Gil Tamayo spoke to EFE a week before finishing his mandate as the head of the SEC and becoming bishop of Ávila.