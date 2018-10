A file view of Madrid's Plaza de Cibeles heavy traffic on the "Day Without Cars," Sep 22, 2005. Madrid's city hall on Oct 5, 2018 approved new legislation reducing the city's traffic speed limit on all one-lane and one-way streets to 30 kilometers an hour (18 miles per hour). EFE-EPA (FILE) /BERNARDO RODRIGUEZ

File image of Madrid's City Mayor, Manuela Carmena, during a press conference at Madrid's City Hall, (Palacio de Cibeles,) in Madrid, Sep 14, 2018. Madrid's city hall on Oct 5, 2018 approved new legislation reducing the city's traffic speed limit on all one-lane and one-way streets to 30 kilometers an hour (18 miles per hour). EPA- EFE (FILE) /Zipi.

File image shows two women cycling up Madrid's Gran Via main artery, closed to cars on the "Day Without Cars," Sep 22, 2005. Madrid's city hall on Oct 5, 2018 approved new legislation reducing the city's traffic speed limit on all one-lane and one-way streets to 30 kilometers an hour (18 miles per hour). EFE-EPA (FILE) /Mariscal

Madrid's city hall on Friday approved new legislation to reduce the city's traffic speed limit on all one-lane and one-way streets to 30 kilometers an hour (18 miles per hour).

The decision forbids any type of vehicle from using sidewalks, giving complete priority to pedestrians and allowing electric scooters to circulate freely within the capital, save for bicycle lanes and pavements where cyclists and skaters must adjust their speed to that of pedestrians.