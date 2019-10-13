Luis Garcia Montero, the director of the Cervantes Institute, speaks during an interview at the institution's location in New York. EFE/EPA/ALBA VIGARAY

The director of the Cervantes Institute, Luis García Montero, highlighted the importance of the Spanish language in the United States, especially in the city of Los Angeles, which is a hub of bilingualism.

The head of the Cervantes Institute, a network of language schools and cultural centers endorsed by the Spanish government, said that the next step is to expand the project in the United States by opening a new center in Los Angeles as soon as there is a functioning government in Spain and " the budgets are approved."