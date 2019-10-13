The director of the Cervantes Institute, Luis García Montero, highlighted the importance of the Spanish language in the United States, especially in the city of Los Angeles, which is a hub of bilingualism.
The head of the Cervantes Institute, a network of language schools and cultural centers endorsed by the Spanish government, said that the next step is to expand the project in the United States by opening a new center in Los Angeles as soon as there is a functioning government in Spain and " the budgets are approved."