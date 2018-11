File photo dated Sept. 24, 2018, showing Spanish chef Jose Andres speaking at the presentation of his book "We Fed an Island" at Miami Dade College in Miami. EFE-EPA/Giorgio Viera/FILE

Spanish chef Jose Andres on Tuesday said he was "honored" to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by US Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.), who emphasized his "incredible" humanitarian efforts to help those affected by natural disasters.

"Because of Mr. Andres's work, millions of people have been fed. This is the most basic human need and Mr. Andres has proven to be world-class in this essential humanitarian field," Delaney wrote, as reported by The Washington Post on Monday evening.