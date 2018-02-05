Por- Catalonian independentist political demostration in Gerona, Catalonia (North East Spain) in support of former regional Catalonian "govern" members jailed in the Spanish prisons of Soto del Real and Estremera. EPA-EFE (FILE)/Robin Townsend

Vídeo capture of Spain's Audiencia Nacional where the former treasurer of the governing Partido Popular, Luis Bárcenas, giving statement during a court session of the so-called "Gurtel" political corruption case. Jan 16, 2017. EPA- EFE/EFETV

Spaniards were becoming increasingly concerned about corruption while lingering worries about a separatist movement in the northeastern region of Catalonia had subsided in January compared to the previous month, according to the latest report from the country's Center for Sociological Studies (CIS) released Monday.

CIS data showed a 35.1 percent of respondents said corruption was a cause for concern, a 3.4 percent rise compared to Dec. 2017, while the number of those for whom the pro-independence developments in Catalonia was a continued source of worry dropped by 1.8 percent to 14.9 percent overall.