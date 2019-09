Competitors work on their puzzles at the World Puzzle Championship in Valladolid, Spain, on Sept. 29, 2019. EFE-EPA/Nacho Gallego

Spaniards Demelza Becerra (r) and Angel Heras (l) won the World Puzzle Championship in the couples category in Valladolid, Spain, on Sept. 29, 2019. EFE-EPA/Nacho Gallego

Contestants work on their puzzles at the World Puzzle Championship in Valladolid, Spain, on Sept. 29, 2019. EFE-EPA/Nacho Gallego

A Spanish couple - Demelza Becerra and Angel Heras - on Sunday won the World Puzzle Championship, in which Jane Hanzelkova of the Czech Republic won in the singles category, while in the team category first place was taken by the Siberian Team.

According to what organizers told EFE, more than 1,000 competitors from 40 countries participated in the two-day event held in the central Spanish city of Valladolid.