Spaniard Pablo Ibar, charged with a triple murder committed in Florida in 1994, is seen here at his trial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Jan. 19, 2019, the day he is found guilty of the six counts brought against him. EFE-EPA/Giorgio Viera

Spaniard Pablo Ibar, charged with a triple murder committed in Florida in 1994, was found guilty Saturday of the six counts brought against him.

The jury reached a unanimous guilty verdict at a court in Fort Lauderdale, north of Miami, and presented it in writing to Judge Dennis Bailey, who must now pronounce Ibar's sentence. The prosecution again seeks the death penalty.