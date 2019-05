Spanish director Javier Fesser, who has been nominated for the Platino Award for Ibero-American Cinema in the category of Best Director, poses during an interview with EFE on May 11, 2019, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

Spanish director Javier Fesser, who has been nominated for the Platino Award for Ibero-American Cinema in the category of Best Director, speaks during an interview with EFE on May 11, 2019, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

Spanish director Javier Fesser said in an interview with EFE that he tried to portray developmentally disabled people in a different light in "Campeones," injecting humor into the characters in his film.

"It wouldn't occur to me to do a portrait of people with cognitive disabilities without humor, because it's one of the essential ways in which they express themselves," Fesser, who was nominated for a Platino Award, said Saturday.