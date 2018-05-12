Director and screenwriter Antonio Mercero, seen here, the only Spaniard to win an Emmy and the creator of popular television series, died Saturday in Madrid at age 82 after a long battle against Alzheimer's disease. EFE-EPA/File

Director and screenwriter Antonio Mercero, the only Spaniard to win an Emmy, as he did for his film "La Cabina," and the creator of popular television series, died Saturday in Madrid after a long battle against Alzheimer's disease, the Spanish Film Academy announced. He was 82.

"Our summers will be less blue and we will continue to be trapped in these 'cabins' that are our mobile devices. R.I.P. Antonio Mercero, so much a part of our remembrances and our audiovisual culture," actor Antonio Banderas tweeted on Saturday after hearing the news.