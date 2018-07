A renowned Spanish museologist this week said that museums in Spain and Latin America are "losing their soul," due to a lack of narratives and strategies that motivate the public to venture into cultural experiences.

"We are also leisure consumers," Ricardo Cano told EFE on the sidelines of this capital's First International Museum Forum. "Sometimes we prefer to go to a mall instead of visiting a museum, which means something is wrong. I think it is precisely that museums are losing their soul."