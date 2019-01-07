Hispanist James D. Fernandez, a professor at New York University, seen here during an interview with EFE on Dec. 28, 2018, through his work "Invisible Immigrants: Spaniards in the US (1868-1945)" has helped families reunite that were torn apart by migration to the United States. EFE-EPA/Kena Betancur

Hispanist James D. Fernandez, a professor at New York University, seen here during an interview with EFE on Dec. 28, 2018, through his work "Invisible Immigrants: Spaniards in the US (1868-1945)" has helped families reunite that were torn apart by migration to the United States. EFE-EPA/Kena Betancur