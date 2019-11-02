Spanish filmmaker Aritz Moreno’s latest work has proved popular at Tokyo International Film Festival.
Ventajas de viajar en tren (Advantages of traveling by train) aired in front of an audience of 400 at the Ex Theater Roppongi on Saturday.
Novelist Antonio Orejudo (L), film director Aritz Moreno (C) and French producer Tim Belda (R) pose after the screening of the film Advantages of traveling by train at the Ex Theater Roppongi in Tokyo, Japan, 2 November, 2019. EFE/MARÍA ROLDÁN
Novelist Antonio Orejudo (L) and film director Aritz Moreno (R) sign autographs after the screening of the film Advantages of traveling by train at the Ex Theater Roppongi in Tokyo, Japan, 2 November, 2019. EFE/MARÍA ROLDÁN
Novelist Antonio Orejudo (L), film director Aritz Moreno (C) and French producer Tim Belda (R) pose with a fan after the screening of the film Advantages of traveling by train at the Ex Theater Roppongi in Tokyo, Japan, 2 November, 2019. EFE/MARÍA ROLDÁN
Spanish filmmaker Aritz Moreno’s latest work has proved popular at Tokyo International Film Festival.
Ventajas de viajar en tren (Advantages of traveling by train) aired in front of an audience of 400 at the Ex Theater Roppongi on Saturday.