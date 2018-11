File image shows one of the exhibition rooms of the Jewish Museum David Melul, in the historical town of Bejar (Salamanca) Apr 16, 2016. On Nov 28, 2018 Bejar became one of three Spanish historical towns to win the 3rd edition of the Richard H. Driehaus foundation's Architecture Competition. EFE-EPA (FILE) /J.M.Garcia

File image shows one of the abandoned, old, factories dating from the times of Bejar's local textile industry’s splendor, in Bejar, Salamanca, Spain , Apr 3, 2011. On Nov 28, 2018 Bejar became one of three Spanish historical towns to win the 3rd edition of the Richard H. Driehaus foundation's Architecture Competition. EFE-EPA (FILE)/Carlos García

File image dated Sep 1, 1994 shows the palatial castle of the former Navarran kings in the town of Olite (Navarre), one of the finest examples of European Gothic castle building, built in the XV century by Carlos II "The Noble".On Nov 28, 2018 Olite became one of three Spanish historical towns to win the 3rd edition of the Richard H. Driehaus foundation's Architecture Competition. EFE-EPA (FILE)

File image of Mr. Richard Driehaus, the wealthy financier, philanthropist and long-time admirer of Spain's cultural legacy after winning a Rafael Manzano Classic and Restoration Architecture award, during a ceremony that took place at the Real Academia de Bellas Artes de San Fernando, in Madrid Oct 23, 2014. EFE-EPA(FILE)/Alberto Martín

Three ancient Spanish towns have been selected for architectural and historical restoration by a United States philanthropic foundation that announced its 2018-19 award winners on Wednesday.

The Richard H. Driehaus foundation's Architecture Competition, an international event created to help preserve and revive local architectural and urban traditions, chose the historical towns of Guadix in Granada province, Béjar in Salamanca and Olite in Navarra for the third edition of its awards.