A visitor admires an artwork from the Kimono-Joya project at an exhibit held at the Spanish embassy in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/NORA OLIVE

Visitors admire an artwork from the Kimono-Joya project at an exhibit held at the Spanish embassy in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/NORA OLIVE

The age-old kimono, Japan's iconic traditional garment, has become the ideal canvas for a group of Spanish and Japanese artists who on Thursday opened an exhibition in Tokyo showcasing various pictorial, textile and ornamental approaches to the East Asian country's art.

The Kimono-Joya project was launched in 2015 when a group of artists from both countries – which are separated by a distance of nearly 11,000 kilometers (6,800 miles) – decided to band together, united by their attraction to Japanese culture and the "haori," the kimono-style jacket that is the exhibition's unequivocal protagonist.