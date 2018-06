Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia visit the San Jose Mission in San Antonio, Texas, on June 17, 2018. EFE-EPA/Zipi

King Felipe VI of Spain (R) and his wife Queen Letizia (L) visit the Alamo Mission in San Antonio, Texas, on June 17, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Zipi

Residents of San Antonio, Texas, on June 17, 2018, await the arrival at the San Jose Mission of Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, who are on a tour of the US. EFE-EPA/Zipi

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain on Sunday received the Keys to the Missions of San Antonio from the Texas city's mayor, Ron Nirenberg, in recognition of their visit for the 300th anniversary of the city's founding by Spanish friars.

The welcoming ceremony was held at the Governor's Palace with the monarchs in attendance along with Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell.