Spanish nun Ana Martinez de Luco poses for EFE in front of bags filled with cans on Dec. 20, 2019, at the Sure We Can recycling center in Brooklyn, New York. EPA-EFE/Cristina Magdaleno

From Spain to New York: how to build a community

Spanish nun Ana Martinez de Luco moved to New York in 2004 to "share" her life with the city's homeless people, who are now being helped by a recycling center she helped co-found.

"I ended up joining this group that collected cans. That's what brought me here, being part of that community," Martinez de Luco, who previously spent time working in Asia, told EFE.