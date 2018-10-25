Spanish painter Miquel Barceló at the presentation of his watercolored print edition of "Faust," in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/FERNANDO ALVARADO

Renowned Spanish painter Miquel Barceló on Thursday presented his watercolor interpretation of "Faust," the immortal German literature classic by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, 15 years after publishing his personal take on Dante Alighieri's "Divine Comedy."

This latest work by Spain's most coveted contemporary painter is a bilingual German-Spanish print edition of Goethe's tragic play – "Faust, Part One" – boasting 72 original illustrations that the artist painted during his 2017 summer holidays in northern India.